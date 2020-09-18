LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Convention Center Area Command recovered multiple unemployment cards during a traffic stop.
According to a post on Facebook, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard. During the investigation, officers recovered multiple unemployment cards in the individual's bag.
Police said they later located and seized close to $90,000 in cash from the suspects.
The two individuals, who were not identified, were arrested for fraud-related offenses, police said in the post.
