LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers with the Southwest Area Command helped recover multiple debit cards and state issued driver's licenses, among other items, from a felon.
According to a Facebook post, the operation was in coordination with the State of Nevada Parole and Probation.
Police provided the following list of items that were recovered:
- Two (2) ink jet printers
- Laptop Computer
- Credit card reader/writer device
- Approximately 200 credit/debit cards in the names of others
- Notebooks containing personal identifying information
- Blank Check stock
- Laminating machine/laminating sheets
- Forged automobile titles
- Checks/checkbooks in the names of others
- Letter dye cast sets and tin foil (commonly used to created forged credit/debit cards)
- 11 state issued identification cards/drivers licenses
- 14 gross grams of methamphetamine
Police said that motions are being made to revoke the suspect's parole. The suspect was charged with multiple new felonies relating to financial crimes, the post said.
Year-to-date, according to police, this represents the 90th arrest by SVAC COP and their 15th search warrant.
