LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police provided details and body camera footage on Tuesday afternoon of a suspect who was hurt in a shootout with officers on Saturday morning.
Police identified the suspect as Sonjeev Singh, 49.
Early Saturday morning, Singh's wife called 911 from the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive, saying that her husband was hallucinating and armed with a gun. The woman and her teenage son came out of the residence to speak with officers when they arrived, and told police Singh was still inside and armed.
Upon hearing gunfire inside the home, police set up a perimeter. According to police, Officer Michael Garca and his spotter observed Singh, armed with a "long gun," exit an upstairs balcony door. After Singh fired one round at police, Garca returned fire.
Police said Singh then went back inside, at which point the incident was deemed a barricade. Crisis negotiators and SWAT were requested. Singh allegedly continued shooting at Garca and his partner from inside the residence, until the officers were relieved by SWAT.
During the barricade, officers reportedly saw Singh exit the front door of his home and place a shotgun on the front lawn. Around 7 a.m., Singh exited the rear of his residence and was taken into custody without incident after jumping into a neighboring yard.
Singh sustained a minor injury to the arm; however it is "unclear" how he got the injury, police said.
He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on two charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a police officer and three counts of discharging a fire arm into a structure and three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
