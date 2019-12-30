LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Las Vegas prepares for another massive New Year's Eve party on the Strip and in downtown, community leaders were warning the public to drive responsibly.
It’s a message relayed to drivers each year, but bears repeating amid a string of deadly DUI crashes around the valley.
“It’s all about choices” District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.
Wolfson, police, and other anti-DUI advocates held a news conference ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
“If you drive impaired you’ll go to jail,” Wolfson said. “If you drive impaired and kill someone you’ll go to prison.”
The district attorney’s office charged nearly 300 people with felony DUI involving death or substantial bodily injury this year, according to Wolfson.
Wolfson was not available for comment but a representative with the state agency Zero Fatalities said in the last year, Wolfson’s office charged more suspects in deadly DUI cases with second-degree murder. Suspects generally face a DUI with death charge, which carries a less severe punishment.
Community leaders also warned about distracted driving and speeding.
“It affects the whole family,” Norma Kennedy said. “The devastation will never go away.”
Kennedy lost her 32-year-old daughter Monique to a suspected DUI driver Thanksgiving morning. Monique was out getting coffee when police say 27-year-old Nathaniel Postelle rammed in to her car on Russell Road and Durango Drive.
“If I can reach one person: Its not just the victim it’s the people left behind to pick up the pieces.”
Zero Fatalities was working with 26 agencies across the state for dedicated DUI enforcement. There will be a minimum of 100 officers patrolling in Southern Nevada for the holiday.
(1) comment
3.7% (100 officers) of Metro's Force sounds reasonable to allocate for the busiest night of the year. The other 97% we wouldn't want to bother.
