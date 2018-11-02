LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police's Traffic Bureau held a DUI Checkpoint in Spring Valley overnight on Friday.
According to Capt. Nick Farese with the Traffic Bureau, the checkpoint was held at 7600 West Flamingo Road, near South Buffalo Drive from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday morning.
During the check point, 2,682 cars passed through and 36 field sobriety tests were conducted, Farese said. As the night wore on, 16 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Additionally, roughly five grams of heroin and a handgun were seized.
Farese said the gun was seized from someone who was immediately arrested for DUI.
Nevada Highway Patrol and North Las Vegas police also participated in the checkpoint, Farese added.
"At least 16 dreams were saved!" Farese posted on the Traffic Bureau's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.