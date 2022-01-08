LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian has died after a crash with a car in the west valley on Saturday.
Around 12:52 p.m. on Jan. 8 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a crash at Decatur and Hayes near Alta Drive involving an SUV and a pedestrian.
According to police, a Chevrolet Equinox was stopped at a red traffic signal at the intersection of Decatur and Hayes. A pedestrian was crossing the intersection in a marked crosswalk.
Police said evidence at the scene, surveillance footage and witness statements indicated that the pedestrian started to jog and tripped, falling in the road.
"A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the Chevrolet's path of travel," said a statement from the LVMPD.
The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the pedestrian after routine notification of kin.
The driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
Decatur and Alta and Decatur and Evergreen were closed to traffic Saturday afternoon as police responded.
The pedestrian's death marks the third traffic-related fatality for the LVMPD in 2022. It remains under investigation.
Check back for updates.
