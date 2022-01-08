LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian has died after a crash with a car in the west valley on Saturday
Around 12:52 p.m. on Jan. 8 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a crash at Decatur and Hayes near Alta Drive involving an SUV and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after routine notification of kin.
The intersection of Decatur and Alta for southbound traffic and Decatur and Evergreen for northbound traffic are closed and will remain in place until the accident is cleared, police said.
Check back for updates.
