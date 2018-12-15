LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a patrol car was involved in an accident in the southeast valley Saturday morning.
According to Lt. Richard Meyers with Metro, the driver of the patrol car was en route to a call with the siren and lights on. The collision happened in the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and South Mountain Vista Street just at 9:29 a.m.
A vehicle involved in the accident crashed into a Carl's Jr. pole.
Minor injuries were reported and Meyers said traffic would be impacted in the area for a couple hours.
Motorists headed to Sam Boyd Stadium for the Las Vegas Bowl game were advised to use Russell Road as an alternate route.
