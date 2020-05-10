5/10 OIS

Officer-involved shooting near Russell Road and Boulder Highway on May 10, 2020. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley.

Police activity was reported in the area about 8 p.m. on May 10. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Stuart confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation at the Siena Suites near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

