LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Sunday evening.
Lt. Raymond Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said police were called to the Riviera Mobile Home Community on the 2000 block of Palm Street, near Fremont Street and East St. Louis Avenue.
Spencer said inside one of the trailers, they found a man in his late 50s shot deceased.
The investigation showed a woman went into the trailer and allegedly shot the man multiple times. She was taken into custody near the community's clubhouse area.
Spencer said investigators determined a motive, but it wasn't described at the time of the press briefing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
