LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Two on-duty Las Vegas police officers were refused service at a local bar and restaurant Feb. 13.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two officers who were taking a lunch break at the Lodge Bar and Restaurant were refused service by a staff member.
" While we consider this behavior unacceptable, we firmly believe that the refusal was an employee acting solely on his own, and it does not represent the viewpoint of the establishment", said LVMPD.
Management at the Lodge told the department it welcomes law enforcement at its business.
The staff member who denied service to the officers has been suspended from work.
LVMPD said they work hard to establish relationships with business in the community and the presence of officers is welcomed by business owners.
