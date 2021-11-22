LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More video of Las Vegas police officers finding themselves in life-or-death situations were released from the Best of the Badge awards earlier this month.
On Feb. 16, 2020, Officer Andrea Mitre responded to a home where two elderly parents were at the mercy of their mentally ill son who was armed with a gun and reportedly threatened to kill them.
“The first thing that came to my mind was I don’t want to die today,” said Mitre.
The suspect walked through the door armed with a shotgun and handgun, police said, ignoring Mitre’s commands to drop the weapons.
“He raised the weapons towards me and I had to shoot him … it was like an out-of-body experience,” Mitre said. The suspect survived and Mitre was awarded the Medal of Valor.
“I didn’t really feel like a hero. It was just the right place at the right time. God put me there,” Mitre said.
On Jan. 2, 2020, a 93-year-old man wearing a suit and fedora, calmly entered the main office of his apartment complex to complain of maintenance issues and then pulled out a gun.
“He told me to put my leg out so he could shoot me, and I said I’m not putting my leg out,” said Eric Koenigsberg, the apartment manager, at the time. The 93-year-old tenant shot him in both legs.
Even with a glare on the glass door blocking their view, Officer Ronald Hornyak and officer in training Korden Johnson stopped the gunman. Both were awarded the Medal of Valor.
“They saved my life,” Koenigsberg said.
On Jan. 26, 2018, a drunk man waiving a gun outside a restaurant on the Strip walked inside. When Officer Bryan Davila responded, he found the suspect standing near the door of the restaurant and jumped into action.
“I started issuing commands, he wasn’t listening. The way that he was responding to me I knew that he could hear me and then I could see it was a long frame firearm on his right hand,” Davila said.
The suspect ran.
“I just remember thinking myself right if he turns I am going to have to shoot and right as I thought that he turned,” Davila said. He shot the suspect, who survived, and for stopping the threat to the public officer Davila was awarded the Medal of Valor.
“I think about it every day still to this day. I am glad that it worked out the way that it did,” Davila said.
The Best of the Badge ceremony on Nov. 5, recognizing two years’ worth of awards because the 2020 awards ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.
