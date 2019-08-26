LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were taken to the hospital after a suspected impaired driver hit their patrol vehicle early Monday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened at about 2:27 a.m. Aug. 26 near Balzar Avenue and James Bilbray Drive, between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive north of Lake Mead Boulevard.
Gordon said two patrol officers were in their vehicle driving north on James Bilbray when a man in his 40's driving east on Balzar ran a stop sign, hitting the drivers side of the patrol vehicle.
Both officers complained of pain and were transported to the hospital for evaluation, Gordon said. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital with complaints of pain.
Impairment was suspected and the man was arrested on a DUI charge, Gordon said.
The intersection of Balzar and James Bilbray was closed while police investigated and cleared the area.
