LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several Las Vegas police officers were honored last week in the department's Best of the Badge 2021 ceremony.
LVMPD is now sharing video of some of the encounters that led to the officers being honored.
Seconds after stepping out of his squad car, Officer Bradley Nickell said he was punched in the face. “I experienced this loud bong sound in my head and everything went black,” Nickell said.
He suffered a broken nose, multiple fractures and a traumatic brain injury.
“I have pretty significant issues with speech and memory,” Nickell said.
The man who allegedly attacked him that day at McCarran International Airport after breaching a secure area managed to get on to the tarmac where he was shot. Stunned passengers in a plane watched from their windows and took video. For his role in preventing a worse incident at the airport in October 2019, Nickell was awarded the Purple Heart.
“I knew what could happen. I am just hopeful that I can continue to recover,” Nickell said.
On Aug. 21, 2019, LVMPD said Detective Austin Bone stopped a home invasion in progress at his neighbor’s home and was shot in the leg by one of the robbers. Bone fired eleven rounds at the suspects, striking two of them. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Medal of Honor. Doorbell camera video captured video of his wife standing outside their home after he has been shot.
“I’ve got a wife and five kids, and they were all at home … if I didn’t return fire, if I didn’t have my firearm on me to protect myself, I think they might have come out me to take me out,” Bone said.
Three officers received the Medal of Honor for saving the life of a woman who was shot 10 times.
“It’s one of those moments that you realize that if I worked 21 years just to be there for this moment, then it was worth it,” said Officer Chance McClish.
One video shows how a call for service can go sideways in seconds. Officer Jeff Burr chased after a suspected car thief in a busy shopping center on July 18, 2017.
“I noticed the butt of a gun concealed in his waistband. The right side of his waistband. I had a split second to think about everything that I had to do,” Burr said in video shared by the department.
Burr shot the suspected when he pulled out that gun. Seconds later, Burr started rendering first aid using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Doctors said Burr saved the suspect’s life and for that he was awarded the Medal of Valor.
In all, 100 officers, staff, EMT and citizens who helped the police in extraordinary circumstances received honors. The ceremony was skipped in 2020 due to the pandemic, so two years’ worth of awards were handed out.
