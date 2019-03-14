LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan police motorcycle officer was involved in a minor accident near McCarran International Airport on Thursday.
Officers were called to the area of East Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road just after 5 p.m., Las Vegas police said.
A woman driving a sedan-style vehicle was attempting to turn, but the sun distracted her as she was driving, police said. She turned in front of a motorcycle patrol and side-swiped the bike.
The patrol officer sustained minor injures, police said. Impairment was not considered a factor.
Westbound traffic on Tropicana Avenue at Swenson Street was closed while officers investigated. Traffic later reopened about 6:30 p.m.
