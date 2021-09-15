LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash Wednesday.
According to police, the crash involved an LVMPD patrol vehicle vs. a semi-truck at the intersection of West Craig Road and North Jones Boulevard.
The single officer in the patrol vehicle was transported to UMC with minor injuries. No other injuries are reported at this time, police noted.
The northbound lanes of Jones Boulevard at Craig Road were shut down, but they have since reopened.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.
