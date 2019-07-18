LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect was shot by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer late Wednesday night in the east valley, police said.
The call originated on the evening of July 17 at the 7900 block of Sea Horn Court, near South Buffalo Drive and West Flamingo Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesperson Capt. Kelly McMahill.
UPDATE: Metro spokesperson Capt. Kelly McMahill said the incident began as a report of a stolen truck in the west valley. Story on https://t.co/7xdFtwIAwv soon. pic.twitter.com/4t3jdLO6WR— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 18, 2019
Residents in the home called police just before 9 p.m. to report that someone had broken into their garage and was able to steal their Dodge pickup truck. McMahill said officers gathered information and were able to track the truck to the 3900 block of Raymert Drive, near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads.
At about 11:30 p.m., McMahill said officers arrived and set up to do a felony car stop. As they began, the truck, which was occupied at the time, was put into reverse and backed up toward the police officers.
At the same time, McMahill said the suspect was seen reaching for what they believed to be a firearm, and that's when one of the officers fired two rounds at the suspect, striking the person at least once.
McMahill later said the person was shot in the torso or abdomen area, and was stable after surgery at Sunrise Hospital.
At the scene, police said they found what they believed to be a firearm next to the stolen truck.
On scene where there’s a heavy police presence on Raymert Drive, near Sandhill and Desert Inn. No word from Metro on details of the event but Raymert is closed @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/w0mIfZZuOK— Kristen DeSilva (@kristendesilva) July 18, 2019
Another person involved in the incident was in custody, but details of their involvement were not yet known.
McMahill said details were preliminary and the investigation was ongoing. Metro Police were expected to release more details within 72 hours.
Southbound Sandhill Road at Desert Inn Road was closed for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
