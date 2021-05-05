LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an officer shot and killed a man who was firing a gun from his apartment on Tuesday night.
According to police, the shooting happened about 8:16 p.m. on May 4 at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of E. Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road.
Police later said they were called to the area via a ShotSpotter notification.
When officers arrived, they spoke with two people at the scene who said a man was shooting from his apartment with a firearm. Police said officers saw the man shoot a firearm from his apartment, then retreat inside.
When officers were containing the apartment and calling for additional resources, police said the suspect "exited the apartment holding a long gun." An officer shot the suspect, who was given medical attention but was ultimately pronounced dead.
This was the fourth police shooting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2021. The identity of the officer involved, as well as additional information about the shooting, is expected to be released in the coming days.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Las Vegas police or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in an apartment complex near E. Charleston Blvd. and N. 30th St. This is a dynamic event. The public is advised to avoid the area.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 5, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.