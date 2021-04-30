LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Shay Mikalonis has returned home after receiving treatment at a facility in Colorado.
Mikalonis spent months at a rehabilitation clinic in Colorado. His stepfather spoke with FOX5 and said that while Shay is happy to be home, he has a long road to recovery.
"It's a long-term, it's going to be a long-term commitment for him," said Mikalonis' stepfather, Patrick Neville. "He's had to work to get this far and he will have to keep working to go farther."
Neville said that Mikalonis is still paralyzed from the neck down and on a ventilator, but he can talk, which is something doctors were worried would not happen.
Neville said he may be paralyzed and on a ventilator for the rest of his life, but they are hoping for the best.
Officer Mikalonis was shot in the spine during a protest last June near Circus Circus.
