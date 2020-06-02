LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they are investigating two officer-involved shootings on Las Vegas Boulevard overnight Monday.
Just before midnight on June 1, police taped off areas near Circus Circus and another downtown by the federal courthouse.
In an email, police said they were on scene of an officer-involved shooting near the 300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Bridger Avenue.
An officer was shot on the 2800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Circus Circus, police said.
Las Vegas police and other agencies were also heavily in the area of University Medical Center.
There is a heavy @LVMPD presence outside @UMCSN right now. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/sfSM3gNM7C— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) June 2, 2020
My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 2, 2020
In this moment we ask for prayers for our law enforcement community. Let us join together in prayer for the peace of our city.— Bolden Area Command (@LVMPDBAC) June 2, 2020
Huge police presence near Circus Circus. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/qUmcflQg0T— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 2, 2020
Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.
Police in Las Vegas said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests. Officers used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse crowds late Saturday downtown and Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police said suspects were jailed despite a local court policy calling for most people accused of misdemeanor crimes to receive court summonses instead of time behind bars to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
