LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was involved in a crash with a suspect on a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
About 6:30 p.m. on July 30, a motorcycle officer was trying to stop a motorcycle at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street. The motorcycles collided, police said, and the suspect fled on foot.
The officer fell off his motorcycle and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
The suspect was initially caught by arriving officers. The intersection was expected to remain closed further into the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.