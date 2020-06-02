LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a Tuesday press conference, Las Vegas police identified the officer critically injured in an overnight shooting and detailed events leading up to the second deadly shooting near downtown Las Vegas. Both events took place on Las Vegas Boulevard late Monday night, just miles apart.
Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones identified 29-year-old Officer Shay Mikalonis as the victim in a shooting near Circus Circus. Mikalonis, employed with LVMPD for four years remains on life support and is currently listed in "grave condition," police said.
Let’s keep Officer Shay Mikalonis in our prayers. His condition remains unchanged after being shot last night. He is still in “grave” condition on life support. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3ErtqITrlU— Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) June 2, 2020
Las Vegas police tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and located surveillance of the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego, firing a handgun at the officers as he walked down the street. According to LVMPD, detectives tracked Samaniego to a motel across the street from the shooting.
SWAT officers responded to the scene and took Samaniego into custody. Police said he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on one count of attempt murder on a police officer and two counts of unlawful discharging of a firearm.
In the second overnight shooting event, police identified the armed man killed in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas. Police said Nevada resident Jorge Gomez had three weapons during the incident. He was initially struck by nonlethal bullets prior to "engaging" officers by raising his firearm. At that time, police opened fired. Gomez was transported to UMC Hospital where he later died.
Update from @lvmpd: Police say they believe this man acted alone. His name is George Jorge Gomez. Police say he was armed,pointed a gun at officers. They fired at him. He was shot&killed. This is separate from the shooting that critically injured a police officer pic.twitter.com/NnIdPAodfq— Christine Maddela (@christnemaddela) June 2, 2020
According to authorities, protests in the valley have become "progressively more violent," describing scenes of thrown cinderblocks and unrest.
"We fully anticipate more demonstrations," Jones said in response to further unrest.
Just before midnight on June 2, two separate shootings broke out miles away from each other on Las Vegas Boulevard. One officer is in "grave condition" after being shot near Circus Circus. In another incident, an armed man was killed after police said he reached for his firearm. Officers engaged and the man was pronounced dead at UMC.
His death marked the ninth officer-involved shooting in 2020.
REACTION
Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the following statement on the shootings:
“Last night there were two officer involved shootings in Las Vegas. I know this is a difficult day for Nevada. And it’s during these trying times we must remind ourselves that creating a state where justice and peace exist together in partnership, not as a binary choice, is the goal we must all work toward. I am committed to doing all I can. I am praying for the LVMPD officer who was senselessly shot last night - there is no place for this behavior in Nevada. I am praying for all of the communities across Nevada who are experiencing grief and pain right now. Violence has no place in our communities and we must all work toward peaceful solutions together. As your Governor, I am committed to listening, heeding calls to action, and healing.”
