LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer and military veteran has lost her battle with lung cancer, FOX5 learned Thursday.
LVMPD officer Crystal Sanchez had been battling lung cancer since 2018. A fellow police officer close to the family confirmed to FOX5 Thursday that Sanchez lost her fight against cancer.
Sanchez's fiancé and fellow officers had rallied to raise money for Sanchez and her 6-year-old daughter so that she can “have the future she deserves – even if mom isn’t around.”
A GoFundMe created for Sanchez has raised tens of thousands of dollars.
In an update shared on the GoFundMe, Crystal and her fiance, fellow LVMPD officer Cameron Sims, were married in a hospital ceremony on July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.