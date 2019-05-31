LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer took a moment to play basketball with a few kids while on patrol in the northeast valley.
In a video posted to Facebook on May 29, Las Vegas police said Officer Brandon Alvarado "met his match" while playing a quick game of basketball with a few kids during their first week of summer vacation.
According to Metro Police, Officer Alvarado had been on patrol when he stumbled upon the game.
The department said it was a spur of the moment decision when Officer Alvarado joined the game.
