LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an officer was involved in a non-fatal rollover crash in Spring Valley early Thursday morning.
According to police, an officer was responding to reports of a person with a gun just before 5 a.m. near West Tropicana Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard. The officer turned on his lights and began cutting across traffic.
The driver of a Mercedes-Benz failed to notice the officer cutting across traffic and collided into the driver's side of the patrol car, causing the vehicle to rollover, Las Vegas police said.
Both the officer and Mercedes driver showed no visible signs of injury, but complained of some slight pain, according to police. The officer was taken to University Medical Center while the Mercedes driver decided not to.
Metro's Traffic Details closed the intersection to investigate the crash. Roads near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard were closed in all directions.
The intersection was open to traffic again just before 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.