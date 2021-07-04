LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
About 1:33 a.m. just west of the Las Vegas Strip at Allegiant Stadium, authorities responded to a shooting while working the venue's first music event, the Illenium concert.
One suspect was taken into custody.
"LVMPD officers were working a special event in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way when they responded to a disturbance incident involving a male," police said in a release. "During this time, a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to gain access to an officer's weapon."
According to police, he fired a shot, hitting the officer. The officer was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. Another officer was also treated for minor injuries.
The suspect was taken to UMC Trauma for evaluation into "his erratic behavior," police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be made available in 72 hours.
