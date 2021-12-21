LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to the department, at approximately 1:09 p.m., dispatch received a call of a collision between a red sedan and LVMPD Motor officer near the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow Boulevards.
Police initially said the red sedan fled the scene to an apartment complex and the driver left his vehicle. Shortly after, police updated that they had taken the suspect into custody.
The LMVPD officer is being transported to UMC Trauma due to the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to police.
The department is advising motorists to advise the area as the investigation is still underway.
