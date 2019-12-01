LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police officer was injured following a patrol car collision with a black Nissan sedan at Lake Mead Blvd. and Rancho Dr. about 3:04 p.m.
The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.
The driver is cooperating with Metro's investigation. Impairment is not suspected.
The intersection will be closed indefinitely, according to Lt. Brian Boxler.
Avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.