LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was injured following a foot pursuit in the northeast valley on Saturday morning.
According to Metro Police Lt. Richard Meyers, officers were initially called to the 3700 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard at around 10:20 a.m. in regards to a carjacking.
The suspect had "battered the victim" multiple times and stole the victim's vehicle, Meyers said. A short while later, Las Vegas police were called to the 3800 block of Steinbeck Drive in reference to a vehicle that had hit a wall. The vehicle involved in the accident matched the description of the victim's vehicle.
Police setup a perimeter and the suspect was taken into custody on the 4100 block of Dobson Drive after a foot pursuit, according to Meyers. An officer involved in the pursuit suffered a leg injury and was sent to the hospital.
Police said the officer was expected to be OK.
