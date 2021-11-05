LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer faces a misdemeanor DUI charge in an October crash.
According to the arrest report for Richard Chavez, 47, an officer responded to the crash about 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road. While the officer was notifying dispatch, he was hailed by a crossing guard who told him they saw a black truck involved in the crash pull into the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot.
The officer observed the truck with front-end damage, as well as an Acura with damage parked nearby. The driver of the GMC truck identified himself as Richard Chavez. Records show Chavez is employed by LVMPD.
The two drivers were arguing, police said. Chavez said the crash was his fault and he was on the way to the gym. The officer later asked him where he was going, and he said his therapist, then said he was on the way to McDonald's.
The officer reported Chavez had the smell of alcohol on his breath, was slurring and mumbling, and had constricted pupils.
The other driver identified Chavez as the person who hit him and drove off.
Chavez failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. Court records show he is facing charges of DUI, duty to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to obey a red traffic light, all misdemeanors.
Chavez is expected in court again in February.
