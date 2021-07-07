LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer died from COVID-19 last month, according to the Injured Police Officers Fund.
Officer Jason Swanger, an eight-year veteran, died on June 24 from the virus, the group wrote on Facebook.
"[Swanger] will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and co-workers. If you would like to make a donation to assist his family in this time of need, please visit the website below. All proceeds go directly to his immediate family," they wrote.
Swanger served in the south central and Enterprise area commands.
Donations can be made to his family by clicking here.
Lt. Erik Lloyd, the president of IPOF, was the first known COVID-19 death within LVMPD in July 2020.
