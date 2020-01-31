LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police officer has been arrested in connection with sex with minors, according to a release Friday.
The Internal Affairs Criminal Investigation Section received an anonymous tip that an officer from Laughlin Area Command may have engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with minor girls.
Detectives learned that Officer Christopher Peto had engaged in sex acts with two girls between the ages of 13-17 years of age during calls for service, according to a release.
Police believe Peto met the girls at Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School.
Peto was arrested and booked on charges of lewdness committed by person over 18 with a child 14 or 15, engaging in soliciting a child for prostitution, kidnapping of a minor, lewdness with a minor under 14 and child abuse or neglect.
Peto has been on the department since July 1999. Peto is currently on relief of duty with pay pending official charges, Las Vegas police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about these incidents or has been a victim of Peto is urged to contact the LVMPD Criminal Investigations by phone at 702-587-2709. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
