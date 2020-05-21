LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police arrested a suspect connected to a possible sexual abuse case with a minor, according to a release.
Daniel Kelly, 35, was arrested May 20 in connection with the sexual abuse of a child under 14, Henderson police said.
Kelly is an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He faces five counts of lewdness with a minor.
This is an open investigation, HPD said.
LVMPD confirmed Kelly joined the department in 2017 and was assigned to Enterprise Area Command Community Policing Division. LVMPD said Kelly was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
(1) comment
Wait... how is this even possible? I thought "background checks" were the holy grail of ensuring safety... you mean to tell me that they don't work? That even people who pass background checks can commit crimes?
