HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - Henderson police arrested a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer for luring a child and and lewdness with a child.
Matthew James Terry, 27, was arrested Tuesday for three counts of lewdness by an adult with a child over 14, two counts of attempted lewdness by an adult with a child under 14, luring a child or mentally ill person with harmful computer material and six counts of child abuse or neglect, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Terry was contacted and arrested "without incident," and a search warrant was served at his home, police said.
LVMPD said Officer Terry has been with the department since Feb. 2014, assigned to the Community Policing Division's Northeast Area Command. "Terry has been relieved of duty with pay until the court accepts the charges. Once that occurs, his status will be changed to relieved of duty without pay."
Henderson Police said they were first informed about the case on May 2. HPD said it is an active and open investigation. His bail was set at $120,000 on Wednesday. His next court date was set for May 13.
