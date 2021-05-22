LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested an officer on Saturday for allegedly "taking part in an organized theft ring."
Officer Samuelito Quijano with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of grand larceny, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit burglary.
As of Saturday evening, Quijano did not appear to be in custody at CCDC.
"This is an ongoing investigation as additional charges are expected," LVMPD said in a statement to media.
Quijano has been with the department since 2017 in the Enterprise area command.
"Quijano has been placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations," police said.
