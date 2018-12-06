LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police the department was offering safety training to women and to help identify dangerous situations.
The program, known as the Women's Safety Seminar, was developed by Detective Carrie McNally with the Seattle Police Department, Metro Police said. McNally recognized a need to help women with personal safety training and when she came to Las Vegas, McNally trained local female law enforcement professionals on how to teach the class.
According to Metro, the program teaches tips on how to make a safety plan and how to "decrease the odds of becoming a victim." Classes are about 90 minutes long and the North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments also help with training.
Classes are available to employers and community groups across the valley, Las Vegas police said. To schedule an instructor to teach the safety seminar, contact the nearest Metro Area Command or call 702-828-3455.
