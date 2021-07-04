LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was shot dead in the west valley on Saturday night.
About 9:50 p.m. on July 3, police were called to the 6600 block of W. Charleston Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard. There, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
As of Sunday afternoon, police did not have a suspect or motive in the killing.
The victim's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
