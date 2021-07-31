LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were called to Circus Circus on Saturday evening for reports of a person waving a gun.
As of about 7:30 p.m. on July 31, LVMPD said they found no evidence of shots fired.
"There was a call for a person waving a gun around at Circus Circus. As of right now, officers are reviewing security cameras but there were no shots fired and officers have found nothing," LVMPD spokesman Lt. Dennis said.
Police were later updated that there was no gun, "just a fight and someone yelled 'gun' during the fight. No witnesses that saw a gun."
POLICE ACTIVITY: LVMPD said there was no shooting at Circus Circus tonight."There was a call for a person waving a gun around at Circus Circus. As of right now, officers are reviewing security cameras but there were no shots fired and officers have found nothing," police said. pic.twitter.com/HkA1dJz1Mb— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) August 1, 2021
