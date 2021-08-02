NHP Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

NHP Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local law enforcement will hold a joint press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the deadly incident on I-15 last week that left one Nevada Highway Patrol trooper dead.

Details regarding the July 27 incident in which Trooper Michal May was killed will be discussed at 3:30 p.m. from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's headquarters.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety will also be in attendance.

