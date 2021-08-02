LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local law enforcement will hold a joint press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the deadly incident on I-15 last week that left one Nevada Highway Patrol trooper dead.
Details regarding the July 27 incident in which Trooper Michal May was killed will be discussed at 3:30 p.m. from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's headquarters.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety will also be in attendance.
Watch live by downloading the FOX5 app or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.