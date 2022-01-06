LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing his employee inside an apartment on Flamingo Road near Pecos.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 11:26 a.m. on Jan. 1 about a domestic disturbance at 3211 E. Flamingo Road. A man and woman were heard yelling and the caller believed there was a battery, according to an arrest report.
While speaking with dispatch, the caller said they heard gunshots coming from the apartment and saw a man exit and leave in a white two-door Honda.
Arriving officers found blood at the door of the apartment and found a woman, identified by the Clark County Coroner as 61-year-old Priscilla Priddy from Las Vegas, suffering from gunshot wounds, the report said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police interviewed witnesses who provided a physical and clothing description for a man they had seen leaving the scene in a Honda. The witness who called to report the incident told police he recognized the man as a neighbor in the apartment complex. The same witness identified suspect Glenn Wright in a photo lineup, as the person he saw leaving the apartment where the shooting occurred, the report said.
Detectives' investigation found that Wright was Priddy's employer, according to the arrest report.
For an unrelated incident nearby at Sierra Vista and Cambridge Street, police contacted Wright during a medical call for service. Associates transported Wright to Sunrise Hospital for a cut on his thumb, the report said.
Police interviewed Wright's associates, who told police they dropped him off at the scene of the crime, heard him arguing with the victim, and left. Another associate told police that Wright called him to pick him up in the area of Sierra Vista, telling them his life was over, the report said.
During questioning, Wright initially did not include details about fighting with Priddy, and later conceded that the two were arguing that morning.
Police took Wright into custody at Sunrise Hospital around 2:26 p.m. on Jan. 1. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
Wright has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 3 in Las Vegas Justice Court.
