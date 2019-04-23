LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said two wanted persons were in a barricade situation near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Road.
LVMPD spokesman Larry Hadfield said police were looking for two wanted suspects who they believe to be barricaded in a residence on the 2800 block of of Richfield Boulevard. Police were called to the area just after 10 a.m., Hadfield said.
LVMPD said police had taken the suspects into custody.
Hadfield said police evacuated homes in the area during the barricade.
Clark County School District officials confirmed that Rex Bell Elementary School was on a soft lockdown as a result of the activity in the area.
