LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Summerlin on Tuesday.
About 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to Alta Drive and Fox Hill Drive for the crash involving the rider and a vehicle.
The rider was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition and the other vehicle fled the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
