LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash involving two other vehicles in the west valley on Thursday.
According to police, on Jan. 6 around 11:53 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Nissan Rogue were stopped facing south on S. Hualapai Way in a left-turn lane at the intersection with W. Spring Mountain Road.
Police said a Yamaha motorcycle traveling north on Hualapai Way was traveling at a high speed weaving through travel lanes and passing other vehicles. The motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle, overturning it and ejecting the rider, police said.
According to police, the motorcycle slid on its side and collided with the stopped Jeep. The motorcycle driverr then struck the Nissan that was stopped behind the Jeep.
The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit where they were pronounced deceased, police said.
The motorcyclist's death marks the first traffic-related fatality for the LVMPD in 2022. It remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.