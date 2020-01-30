LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Every aspiring traffic officer has to complete motor school first — a rigorous academy designed to test the bodies and minds of Las Vegas police's finest.
Each officer begins with a 16-hour “safe rider” test over the course of two days. Prospects must pass with at least 75-percent, according to Traffic Officer Michael Lemley. After passing the course, trainees are then asked job-related questions during an oral board.
"Once they’re assigned, we put them through a 160-hour motor school. They’re learning how to operate a motorcycle in a different environment,” Lemley said. “It teaches them everything from using the throttle, clutch and break in unison, as well as learning the three Ls – which is LOOK, LOCK AND LEAN.”
MORE TRAINING, STILL
- 40 hours of basic collision investigation — Officers learn how to investigate accidents, notate elements needed for crash reports and handle fatal collisions.
- 16 hours of advanced roadside impairment detection and enforcement — Officers learn how to detect drivers who are under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
- Search warrant training — Officers learn about blood draws and preliminary breath testing.
- Radar certification — Officers learn about police radars to detect speeding.
- 400-mile endurance ride — Officers learn the fatigue factor.
- 120 hours in cones — Officers learn about bike maneuverability and safety
“When they hit the streets, after our school, they are a complete officer, and they can go right to work and not have any problems,” Lemley said.
CODE '444'
“With motor school, the last thing you want to hear is the ‘444’ which means officer down and emergency,” Captain Dan Bledsoe said. “We want them to come home every night and end their shift safely.”
"Eyes up! Eyes up!" trainers bark as rookies worm their way through countless orange cones. Overall, this extreme training is meant to condition officers and prevent accidents.
“Our main job is to make the streets safer, and in order to do that, we have to take drunks off the road,” Lemley said. “In 2018, we had 138 fatals with less officers on the street. In 2019, our enforcement went up, the number of officers went up and the number of fatals went down with 115 last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.