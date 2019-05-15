LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan police motorcycle officer was hospitalized Wednesday following an crash on Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards in the northwest valley.
The extent of the officer's injuries were unclear.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative.
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash, initially reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
