LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said they've located a man six days after he was reported missing.
Robert Robins, 61, was previously last seen near the 2600 block of Alycialynn Way, located between Lamb and Nellis boulevards, about 1 p.m. on Apr. 30, police said.
Police said he was found Monday and was home with family.
According to police, Robins may have been in "severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance."
Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907. Residents can also call 702-828-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.