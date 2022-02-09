LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ring doorbell footage from a southwest valley neighborhood shows a bold thief driving off with front porch décor.
Homeowner Tana Shivers said it happened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
"You can see her in broad daylight, no mask on her face or anything. You can see her car and she’s just taking everything. Clearing me out," Shivers said.
Shivers said even though her house is covered in clear-to-see security systems and signs, the thief still targeted her home, getting away with a welcome sign and a bench.
"I feel like I made all the right precautions. We have a Ring app, we have an alarm system, we’re in a gated community, everything, and it’s still happening," she said.
Shivers filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. While she’s hopeful the woman is caught, she said she understands there are more pressing crimes in the valley.
"I wish more of a priority was focused on something like this because I think that’s why it keeps happening," Shivers said.
But that doesn’t mean her report is being ignored. LVMPD has an online crime tracking map that shows crimes that have been recently committed.
Officer Larry Hadfield said offenses automatically pop up on there when a report is filed with the department.
"If we were looking at residential burglaries and things of that, we might be able to spot a trend if something is happening within multiple area commands," he said.
Not only is it a tool for LVMPD, but Hadfield said it can also be used by the community to keep an eye on what’s going on in their neighborhood.
"They can see what type of criminal activity may be going on if they did have a neighbor or they believe or heard on NextDoor that there’s some crimes, make sure they verify that that’s being reported to the police by going on this website," he said.
To access LVMPD's map, click here.
