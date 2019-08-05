LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a manager shot and killed an employee at a local business on Monday after the employee punched the manager and hit him with a pole.
The shooting was reported by the manager just after 1 p.m. on August 5 in the 3100 block of Valley View Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road at a business complex.
Lt. Ray Spencer of Metro's homicide section said in preliminary investigation, it appeared to be a self-defense shooting.
The manager told police he had a dispute with the victim after another employee was asked to work on an auto part that the victim was working on. Police said during the fight, the employee punched the manager in the face, then swung at him with a pole, injuring his hand.
The manager pulled out his licensed handgun and shot the victim once, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The manager was not in custody, but was taken to another nearby hospital for the injury he sustained.
Spencer said the District Attorney's office would make the final determination for self defense.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
