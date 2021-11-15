LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a man who was last seen on Mount Charleston earlier this month.
Rocco Rinella, 42, may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.
He was last seen on Nov. 3. At the time, he was wearing a gray or black long-sleeved shirt and tight-fitting jeans with designs on the back pockets.
He has one disfigured ear, police said, and tribal tattoos on his arms. He's described as 6' tall, 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, during business hours at 702-828-2907 or via email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
