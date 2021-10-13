LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for a man reported missing who was believed to be near Mount Charleston.
According to police, Thomas Knack, 47, was reported missing on Wednesday after taking a rideshare. Police said Knack was last seen on Monday, Oct. 11.
Knack is considered endangered, police said, and may be in need of medical assistance.
He's described as 5'8" and 140 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. He speaks English, however he has a heavy German accent.
Hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.
Anyone with information regarding Knack and his whereabouts are encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111, during business hours at 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
